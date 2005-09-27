Starz Tees Up Its Greatest Games

Pay network Starz is looking to attract viewership by tapping into the promotional blitz for Disney's theatrical feel-good story, The Greatest Game Ever Played.

The film's star, Shia LaBeouf, will host a night of similarly inspirational sports films Thursday, Sept. 29, the eve of the film's debut on Sept. 30. LeBeouf plays a caddy who, though grit and determination, improves his game to the point that he enters the U.S. Open golf championship and winds up, well, we won't spoil the ending, but the true story is from Disney.

The Starz lineup of sports flicks will be: Friday Night Lights, Miracle, Radio, He Got Game, The Program, and A Gentleman's Game.