Starz Promotes Vongo on HP, Compaq Laptops

Premium cable programmer Starz Entertainment renewed and expanded an agreement for its Vongo subscription broadband movie- and video-download service to be made readily available on HP and Compaq consumer notebook PCs.

Starz, which has been working with HP since the spring of 2006, will continue to give new HP and Compaq consumer notebook PC customers a one-month, unlimited free trial subscription to Vongo. New HP customers and Vongo subscribers will have access to more than 2,500 movie and video selections, including first-run Hollywood blockbusters such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Ghost Rider, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and The Da Vinci Code.

“The great movies available for download on Vongo fit well with the expanding digital experience delivered by HP," said Bob Greene, executive vice president of advanced services for Starz, in a statement. "More consumers are looking for broad access to content and are turning to their PC for entertainment choices. Our expanding relationship with HP allows people to more readily enjoy movies in their living rooms, dens, hotel rooms and on planes.”

The Vongo service will be integrated into HP QuickPlay, which allows users to access entertainment content -- including movies, music and photos stored on the computer -- with the touch of a button.

“HP constantly seeks to provide meaningful entertainment choices and to make it easy for consumers to personalize their mobile computing experience,” said Jonathan Kaye, director of product marketing for consumer notebooks for HP, in a statement. “By making Starz’s Vongo subscription movie service available to our customers, it allows us to continue meeting the demand for downloaded video content.”