Starz To Program First Specials Series

Starz will launch a series of four original, monthly specials starting in September.

The movie net has aired specials before, but this will be its first regularly scheduled series of them, with more on the way.

Kicking off the "Starz Inside" series Monday, Sept. 24, is Fog City Mavericks: The Filmmakers of San Francisco (George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola).

Next up will be Bloodsucking Cinema, which rather than a survey of movie accounting practices is, instead, a history of vampires on the big screen.

Also in the rotation are looks at video games turned into movies and the rise of Anime.

The series will be hosted by film critic Richard Roeper, with another six episodes planned for 2008, according to Michael Ruggiero, VP of original programming.