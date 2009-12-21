Starz Orders Second Season of ‘Spartacus'
By Alex Weprin
Spartacus has yet
to premiere on Starz, but the premium cable network is giving the series a vote of confidence,
picking up a second season of the swords-and-sandals drama.
The series premiere of Spartacus is set for Jan. 22 at 10
p.m., with the first season titled Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Season two will
begin production in New
Zealand in early 2010, and will likely be
titled Spartacus:
Vengeance.
Spartacus is from
Rob Tapert, Sam Raimi, Joshua Donen and Steven D. DeKnight, who is also the head
writer on the show.
"We couldn't be happier with the first season. Spartacus delivers on all levels--action,
characters, intrigue, romance and excitement," said Starz Entertainment EVP,
Programming, Stephan Shelanski announcing the pickup. "Spartacus is the most ambitious original
project we've ever undertaken, and speaks to the commitment to our subscribers
to provide truly original programming along with our unmatched lineup of
theatrical features."
Related: I Am Spartacus...and I Need a Prosthetic
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.