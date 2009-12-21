Starz Orders Second Season of ‘Spartacus'

Spartacus has yet

to premiere on Starz, but the premium cable network is giving the series a vote of confidence,

picking up a second season of the swords-and-sandals drama.

The series premiere of Spartacus is set for Jan. 22 at 10

p.m., with the first season titled Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Season two will

begin production in New

Zealand in early 2010, and will likely be

titled Spartacus:

Vengeance.

Spartacus is from

Rob Tapert, Sam Raimi, Joshua Donen and Steven D. DeKnight, who is also the head

writer on the show.

"We couldn't be happier with the first season. Spartacus delivers on all levels--action,

characters, intrigue, romance and excitement," said Starz Entertainment EVP,

Programming, Stephan Shelanski announcing the pickup. "Spartacus is the most ambitious original

project we've ever undertaken, and speaks to the commitment to our subscribers

to provide truly original programming along with our unmatched lineup of

theatrical features."

