Starz Orders Second Season of ‘Vida’

Starz half-hour drama Vida has been greenlit for a second season. The show is created and executive produced by Tanya Saracho, who is also the showrunner. Her exec producer colleagues include Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf, and Marc Turtletaub with Stephanie Langhoff.

The show premiered May 6. The first season centered around two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn't be more different. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother’s identity.

“Vida has delivered on its promise of attracting a young, new Latinx audience to the Starz platform, as we had hoped it would, and we are pleased to be able to announce a second season of the series,” said Starz President/CEO Chris Albrecht. “With these new episodes, Tanya and her team now have the opportunity to take audiences even deeper into the lives and community of the Hernandez sisters, and we look forward to bringing the next chapter of their story to life.”

Vida stars Melissa Barrera as Lyn, Mishel Prada as Emma, Ser Anzoategui as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol, Carlos Miranda as Johnny and Maria Elena Laas as Cruz.

Starz produces the series. Marta Fernandez, senior VP of original programming, and Kathleen Clifford, manager of original programming, are the Starz executives in charge of Vida.