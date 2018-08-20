Starz Orders Seasons Five and Six of ‘Outlander’

Starz has renewed drama Outlander for seasons five and sixth, each offering a dozen episodes. Season four debuts in November.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” said Chris Albrecht, Starz president and CEO.

[embed]https://twitter.com/paleycenter/status/994293245482971136[/embed]

Outlander is adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s books and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries.

Season three averaged 5.8 million multiplatform viewers per episode. The fourth season is shooting in Scotland and will include 13 episodes, based upon the book Drums of Autumn.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are in the cast.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.