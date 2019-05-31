Starz Orders Season Three of ‘Vida’

Starz has picked up Vida for a third season. Season two debuted May 23. Tanya Saracho is executive producer and showrunner.

“It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that Vida has,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch. “We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”

Saracho executive produces the series alongside Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub with Stephanie Langhoff.

Related: 'American Gods' Renewed on Starz

In the second season, Lyn and Emma begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother's business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the anti-gentrification movement in Los Angeles.

“I think of the first season as a three-hour pilot,” Saracho told B&C. “The new season gets fully going, and [the sisters] are committed to the mission.”

The cast includes Melissa Barrera as Lyn, Mishel Prada as Emma, Ser Anzoategui as Eddy and Chelsea Rendon as Marisol.

Senior VP of programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the Starz executive in charge of Vida.