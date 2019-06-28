Starz Orders New Season of True-Crime Series ‘Wrong Man’

Starz has ordered a second season of true-crime series Wrong Man. The show, from Joe Berlinger, looks into the cases of inmates who have been incarcerated for decades and claim they were wrongly convicted. Season two will have six episodes.

“With Wrong Man, Joe and his team have created a format unique to the true-crime genre that is both compelling for viewers and has had real life implications for the wrongfully accused individuals involved in these cases,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz COO. “With a second season, we look forward to deploying our team of experts on three new cases, to continue to explore whether justice was in fact served.”

Starz is part of Lionsgate.

A man depicted in season one, Curtis Flowers, recently had his conviction struck down by the Supreme Court.

“For over two decades, I have focused a large part of my career on the issue of wrongful conviction and have personally experienced how storytelling in this arena can literally mean life or death for those falsely convicted,” Berlinger said. “The fact that our first season produced tangible results in all of the cases we investigated, and that Starz has thrown its support behind this issue is incredibly inspiring. We have an amazing team of filmmakers and investigators who are digging into three new cases with unwavering commitment to seeking the truth in these cases.”

Civil rights attorney Ron Kuby, former prosecutor Sue-Ann Robinson, retired NCIS investigator Joe Kennedy and Ira Todd of Detroit’s Homicide Task Force return in season two, which features two female inmates.

Wrong Man is produced by RadicalMedia, Electus, a Propagate company, and Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Catharine Park is showrunner and executive producer. Berlinger executive produces along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley and Ben Silverman for Electus, and Jon Doran and Jon Kamen for RadicalMedia.