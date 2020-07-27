Starz Orders More ‘P-Valley’

Starz has ordered season two of P-Valley. Katori Hall created the show and runs it, too. Starz said P-Valley set the network record on the Starz app for most viewed series premiere.

The show is about strip-club dancers in the Mississippi Delta. "This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned," said Starz.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

The first season featured all female directors.

The show premiered July 12. The cast includes Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton.