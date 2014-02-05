Starz Orders Basketball Comedy From LeBron James

LeBron James can now count TV producer among his growing list of credits. Starz picked up the comedy series Survivor's Remorse from the Miami Heat superstar.

The series was fast-tracked after put in development last October. The debut six-episode season will premiere this fall.

The half-hour scripted comedy follows Cam Calloway, a basketball phenom in his early 20s who is suddenly thrust into the limelight after signing a multi-million dollar contract with a professional basketball team.

James will serve as executive producer on the project with Carsey-Werner cofounder Tom Werner (Roseanne, That '70s Show, The Cosby Show) and Mike O'Malley, who will also write (Glee, Yes, Dear). James' business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter will executive produce as well.

The pickup comes a week after Starz greenlit a ballet drama Flesh and Bone from Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett.