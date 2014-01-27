Starz Greenlights Ballet Drama 'Flesh and Bone'

Starz has ordered its next original series, a ballet drama Flesh and Bone starring Black Swan's Sarah Hey.

Flesh and Bone will star Hey as a young ballet dancer with a distinctly troubled past who joins a prestigious ballet company in New York. Hey will join a cast of professional dancers including American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Irina Dvorovenko and its current soloist Sascha Radetsky.

Ethan Stiefel, Royal New Zealand Ballet artistic director and former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, is attached as the show's choreographer.

Flesh and Bone is expected to premiere in 2015.

The project is written and executive produced by Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett and Starz, with Lawrence Bender, Kevin Brown and John Melfi also on board as executive producers.

Over the weekend, the network debuted its Michael Bay-produced pirate drama Black Sails.