Starz inks deals with Insight, Charter

Pay service Starz Encore Group LLC landed two carriage deals for its on-demand service
as part of new overall distribution deals.

Insight Communications Co. Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. have signed on to offer
Starz On Demand, an on-demand service with 100 movies per month for $10 per
month, which also includes the Starz networks.

Insight is also expanding to offer West Coast feeds for Starz! and the Starz!
theme channels -- Starz! Theater, Black Starz!, Starz! Cinema and Starz!
Family.

Charter's deal also includes a long-term pact for Starz Super Pak and Encore
Movie Pak.