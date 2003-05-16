Starz inks deals with Insight, Charter

Pay service Starz Encore Group LLC landed two carriage deals for its on-demand service

as part of new overall distribution deals.

Insight Communications Co. Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. have signed on to offer

Starz On Demand, an on-demand service with 100 movies per month for $10 per

month, which also includes the Starz networks.

Insight is also expanding to offer West Coast feeds for Starz! and the Starz!

theme channels -- Starz! Theater, Black Starz!, Starz! Cinema and Starz!

Family.

Charter's deal also includes a long-term pact for Starz Super Pak and Encore

Movie Pak.