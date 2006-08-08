Starz Inks Deal With AT&T's U-verse

AT&T will deliver Starz linear, high-definition and on-demand programming as part of the AT&T U-verseTV channel lineup, giving U-verse TV customers access to 18 Starz and Encore channels, including: Starz, Starz on Demand, Starz HDTV, Starz Edge, Starz in Black, Starz Cinema, Starz Comedy, Starz Kids & Family, Encore, Encore on Demand, Encore Action, Encore Love, Encore Westerns, Encore Mysteries, Encore Drama, Encore Wam, Retroplex and Indieplex.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“SEG is delighted to be part of AT&T’s U-verse distribution platform, which will provide consumers with a variety of options to enjoy Starz and Encore programming,” said Edward Huguez, executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing, SEG, in a statement. “Studies have shown that consumers’ satisfaction levels increase dramatically when they have the full complement of our channels, including high-definition and movies on demand."