Starz gives saddlers retrospective

Starz Encore Group LLC's Westerns channel is looking to garner some strong ratings with a new
monthly retrospective on 100 years of Westerns.

The genre dates from 1903's Great Train Robbery, which will be
included in the package of early Westerns kicking off the 10-part retrospective
in March.

The series is hosted by James Garner.

Other installments will include singing cowboys, spaghetti Westerns and John
Wayne.