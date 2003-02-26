Starz gives saddlers retrospective
Starz Encore Group LLC's Westerns channel is looking to garner some strong ratings with a new
monthly retrospective on 100 years of Westerns.
The genre dates from 1903's Great Train Robbery, which will be
included in the package of early Westerns kicking off the 10-part retrospective
in March.
The series is hosted by James Garner.
Other installments will include singing cowboys, spaghetti Westerns and John
Wayne.
