Starz gives saddlers retrospective

Starz Encore Group LLC's Westerns channel is looking to garner some strong ratings with a new

monthly retrospective on 100 years of Westerns.

The genre dates from 1903's Great Train Robbery, which will be

included in the package of early Westerns kicking off the 10-part retrospective

in March.

The series is hosted by James Garner.

Other installments will include singing cowboys, spaghetti Westerns and John

Wayne.