Starz Expands HD Offerings

Premium cable programmer Starz Entertainment will launch three new high-definition channels this year, President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Myers announced Tuesday.

In addition to the established Starz HD channel, which is available in both East and West Coast feeds, Starz will now offer East Coast feeds of Starz Comedy, Starz Edge, and Starz Kids & Family in high-definition. The new channels are expected to launch by late summer and will allow Starz subs to watch movies such as "Cars", "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest", and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby in full HD" in 1080-line interlace (1080i) high-definition.

"Starz has always been a leader in terms of offering our customers more ways to enjoy our great movies," said Myers in a statement. "We pioneered in digital transmission, multiplex, on demand and online. We will now be able to offer the largest package of HD movie channels of any widely distributed programming service, and the only one featuring first-run hit movies."