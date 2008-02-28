Starz Entertainment Stocks Up on Starz Inside Specials
Starz Entertainment unveiled a new slate of original specials that will carry its Starz Inside series into 2009.
The series starts April 22 with a look at the history of computer-animation pioneer Pixar.
Other subjects include the spate of comic books that have been turned into movies; a look at "gross-out" flicks like There’s Something About Mary and American Pie; a look at makeup special effects, film fashion, famous cross-dressing roles (Tootsie, Mrs. Doubtfire); and (our favorite) "The Face Is Familiar," about those "what is his/her name?" supporting actors that crop up in film after film.
