Starz Cuts Deals to Fatten Its Movie Libraries

Starz Entertainment teamed up with Summit, Lionsgate, Hallmark, IFC, the Samuel Goldwyn Co., First Look and Fremantle to get its hands on first run and library titles to run on its eclectic movie channels.

These movies will be featured on Starz’s 16 linear channels, HD, Starz on Demand, as well as Starz Play, the company’s broadband video download service.

“Movies have always been the bread and butter of our company,” Nancy Silverstone, VP, program acquisitions for Starz, said in a statement. “These deals reinforce our position as the movie leader in television and helps fill our content pipeline for years to come. It’s also an indication of our appetite for all types of movies – for new, old, indie and mainstream.”

The first-run films will include P2, Goya’s Ghost, After the Wedding, Finishing the Game and Puff Ball. A few titles from the library collection include 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, By Dawn’s Early Light and Bye Bye Birdie.