Trending

Starz Buys Four Summit Entertainment Films

By

Starz Entertainment has bought four films from Summit Entertainment, which it can run on multiple platforms including its linear and on-demand channels.

The films are Penelope (Christina Ricci), Sex Drive, and Never Back Down, plus kids movie, Fly Me to the Moon, which will be in 3D on the on-demand channels.

Starz is owned by Liberty Media.