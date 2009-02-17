Starz Buys Four Summit Entertainment Films
Starz Entertainment has bought four films from Summit Entertainment, which it can run on multiple platforms including its linear and on-demand channels.
The films are Penelope (Christina Ricci), Sex Drive, and Never Back Down, plus kids movie, Fly Me to the Moon, which will be in 3D on the on-demand channels.
Starz is owned by Liberty Media.
