Starz Aims To Increase Women Directing Episodes of Shows

Starz said it is working with the Alliance of Women Directors to increase the number of female directors working on its productions.

The deal is part of Starz's #TakeTheLead initiative, which aims to promote diversity in front and behind the camera.

Starz also said it is committed to give female directors the first television directing assignments.

“We’re proud of the opportunities we’ve created for female and diverse directors thus far, but know there is more we can do,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Since mentoring programs don’t always materialize into staff opportunities, we’re excited that this program includes a commitment to not only support, but ultimately hire talented directors who just need an opportunity to put their skills into action.”

Alliance of Women Directors members can apply to be part of the Starz program via the AWD website. Candidates will be selected through an independent process and meet with Starz Original Programming executives and Starz showrunners who will determine program participants.

Also Read: Starz Launches #TakeTheLead Initiative

“More women and people of color behind the camera translates to stories on screen that are more authentic and reflective of our world,” said AnnaLea Arnold, executive director at AWD. “By amplifying narratives by, about, and for women, Starz is making impactful change in the industry and has raised the bar of what inclusion looks like. We’re happy to be a partner on Starz #TakeTheLead initiative and look forward to creating even more opportunities for women and people of color.”

Also Read: Starz Shows the Power of Diversity

As part of its #TakeTheLead initiative, Starz is hosting a series of monthly Transparency Talks that brings relevant discussions to the forefront with organizations and members of key organizations including the ACLU of Southern California, Producers Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, California Film Commission and The LatinX House.

The first Transparency Talk took place Friday. The second Transparency Talk is scheduled for Thursday, May 13, with the series culminating with the first-ever Starz Summit, a day that will showcase the company’s creative diversity and commitment to the next generation of diverse voices.