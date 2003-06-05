Starting Over might get to stay

Round one goes to NBC Enterprises.

The Cooke County Circuit Court told residents of Chicago's Gold Coast

neighborhood Wednesday that they had until June 10 to properly file a lawsuit that

would force NBC Enterprises and Bunim/Murray Productions to cease and desist

work on a home in their neighborhood that would house six women while they

worked on their lives in NBC's new syndicated reality show, &I>Starting

Over&/I>.

The residents said they are worried the show will bring a negative element

into their upscale neighborhood, while the show's producers said residents won't

even know the show is there once they begin filming.

NBC has filed its own motion, asking the court to dismiss the

lawsuit.