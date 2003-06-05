Starting Over might get to stay
Round one goes to NBC Enterprises.
The Cooke County Circuit Court told residents of Chicago's Gold Coast
neighborhood Wednesday that they had until June 10 to properly file a lawsuit that
would force NBC Enterprises and Bunim/Murray Productions to cease and desist
work on a home in their neighborhood that would house six women while they
worked on their lives in NBC's new syndicated reality show, &I>Starting
Over&/I>.
The residents said they are worried the show will bring a negative element
into their upscale neighborhood, while the show's producers said residents won't
even know the show is there once they begin filming.
NBC has filed its own motion, asking the court to dismiss the
lawsuit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.