Starting Over to Get Second Season

NBC Enterprises’ Starting Over has been renewed for season two on NBC owned-and-operated stations.

Although the show has shown some growth in both national household numbers and key female demos, it’s not exactly a ratings blockbuster. For the week ended Dec. 7, Starting Over averaged a 1.0 national household rating, according to Nielsen. That’s lower than the 1.1 of NBC sibling The John Walsh Show, which has been canceled.

Season-to-date, Starting Over has averaged a 0.9 household rating, a 0.8 in women 18-49 and a 0.7 in women 25-54, demonstrating that a high percentage of Starting Over’s audience is comprised of key female demos.

NBC Enterprises President Ed Wilson says that, while the show’s national numbers are low, it’s demographic performance is strong, relatively speaking. "Our challenge is to get the household number up, but, as we all know, most TV stations sell on demographics and the demos on this show have been very good."

With Starting Over renewed, NBC is putting on hold three makeover shows in development, including a syndicated spinoff of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy called Gal Pals.