Stars of WE tv’s ‘My Life Is a Telenovela’ to Participate in Hispanic Television Summit Panel

Stars of WE tv’s docu-series My Life Is a Telenovela have joined the lineup of the 14th Annual Hispanic Television Summit.

Maria “Raquenel” Portillo, Sissi Fleitas and Enrique Sapan, along with WE tv president Marc Juris and the net’s VP of development David Stefanou, will participate in the panel titled “The Art of Cross-Over Content.”

“This year’s focus is on the reality TV genre,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher of Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News. “This session not only reflects that genre, but has the added bonus of being a cross-over between Spanish and English languages.”

The Hispanic Television Summit, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, takes place at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Oct. 20. The panel starts at 1:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, go to hispanictvsummit.com