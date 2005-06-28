Stars Finale Fuels Food Net

Food Net says the finale of its search for The Next Food Network Star (stars, actually)--June 26 at 9--was its most-watched prime time series ever in households and adults 25-54. That means a second serving of the reality competition could well be on the burner.

The limited series' 1.4 household rating put it in the top 10 among all cable nets for the night, with 2,720,000 viewers tuning in to see Dan Smith and Steve McDonagh picked to host their own cooking show (actually, a home entertaiming tips show), which will debut Sunday Sept. 18, at 9:30, on Food Net. The pair own a Chicago catering business, The Hearty Boys..

The Next Food Network Star aired over four Sundays, beginning with a two-hour premiere and ending with the 90-minute finale.

According to network spokesman Mark O'Connor, Food is "strongly considering" a next, Next Food Network Star installment, though no decision has been made.

