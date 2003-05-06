Stars dominate recall
Star presenters accounted for seven of the 10 most-recalled spots that ran
April 14 through 27, according to Intermedia Advertising Group's latest survey. But none
cracked IAG's top 10 in likeability.
Two celebrities who have scored highly on IAG's ad-recall surveys in the recent
past did so again, with Kirstie Alley's latest Pier 1 Imports spot No. 1 and
two versions of a Jason Alexander spot for KFC Corp. Honey BBQ Boneless Wings ranking
Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Skateboarder Tony Hawk's Frito-Lay Inc. Doritos spot was fourth, followed by actor Peter
Strauss endorsing The Scotts Co.'s Miracle-Gro.
NBC critic Gene Shalit's spot for GladWare was No. 8 in recall, ahead of a
Nike Inc. spot with Michael Jordan and Spike Lee.
When it came to likeability, McDonald Corp.'s new spot for its Premium Salads took
top honors, ahead of Kmart COrp.'s latest Joe Boxer commercial and a Procter &
Gamble Co. Bounty spot.
A Merck & Co. Inc. Vioxx spot and a Hallmark Cards Mother's Day ad rounded out the top
five.
