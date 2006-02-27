Stars Dance All Over Olympic Finale
The Olympics closing ceremonies gave NBC a third-place finish on Sunday night with an average 3.5 rating/8 share from 7-11 p.m. ET in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings.
The Peacock network was a distant third to ABC, which aired a Dancing With the Stars finale from 8-10 (8.6/19 in the demo) and an original episode of Grey’s Anatomy at 10 (the network’s—and the overall—highest-rated show of the night with a 10.8/21).
In second place for the night was Fox with a 4.3/10. The last hour of NASCAR racing, which began at 3:30 p.m. and finished in prime from 7-8 (prime time begins at 7 on Sundays), was the network’s highest-rated program with a 4.7/13). The Simpsons, from 8-8:30, was close behind with a 4.6/11.
CBS came in fourth for the night with a 3.2/7. Cold Case, from 8-9, was its highest-rated program with a 3.9/9. Its repeat of the Quentin-Tarantino-helmed CSI, which ran from 9-11 (CBS pulled a scheduled airing of theatrical release The Bourne Identity to run this episode), averaged a 3.2/7.
Univision’s soccer and soaps gave it a fifth-place finish with a 2.3/5.
The WB earned a 1.5/3 for an evening of Reba and Charmed.
UPN does not schedule prime time programming on weekends.
