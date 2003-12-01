Stars Come Out for NATPE Parties

It’s unlikely that NATPE will ever return to its former excess, but several syndicators are gearing up to throw some lavish parties for the upcoming gathering.

Both Sony Pictures Television and King World are hosting private dinners.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at Sony’s shindig, while King World is lining up top-name talent for its event.

Other celebs expected to show up at NATPE next month: the cast of Everybody Loves Raymond, Kiefer Sutherland of Fox’s 24, and NBC’s Jane Pauley."From the point of view of the broadcast and cable communities, NATPE is gaining momentum again," says Sony’s Executive VP of Sales John Weiser.