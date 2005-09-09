Stars Answer Telethon's Call
By Jim Benson
Borrowing a page from the 9/11 telethon playbook, organizers of tonight’s one-hour multi-network hurricane entertainment/fundraising event have made room for the many celebrities who want to participate by assigning them to phone banks.
No big surprise, since it is produced by the same folks who produced the post-9/11 telethon.
While more than a dozen will make on-air comments, a long list will be there working the phones to take viewer donations:
Ben Affleck
Jason Alexander
Jennifer Aniston
Sean Astin
Angela Bassett
Jack Black
Adrien Brody
Don Cheadle
Michael Chiklis
Ellen DeGeneres
Benecio Del Toro
Danny DeVito
Cameron Diaz
Jennifer Garner
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Randy Jackson
Allison Janney
Christine Lahti
Reba McEntire
Mandy Moore
Jack Nicholson
Jeremy Piven
Emily Procter
Dennis Quaid
Julia Roberts
The Rock
Ray Romano
Doug Savant
Jimmy Smits
Mary Steenburgen
Nia Vardalos
Sela Ward
Bruce Willis
Alfre Woodard
James Woods
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
