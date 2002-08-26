Trending

Stargate is star for Sci Fi

By

Sci Fi Channel reported that its summer finale of Stargate SG-1, which
aired Friday night (Aug. 23), earned a 2.0 Nielsen Media Research rating, a record
for a Sci Fi original series.

The series, which debuted on Sci Fi June 7, was originally on Showtime, but Sci Fi now has dibs on original episodes.

Since its debut, the show has averaged a 1.7 rating, a 42 percent improvement
over the previous time-period performance, according to the channel.

Stargate is produced by MGM Worldwide Television
Distribution.