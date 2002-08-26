Stargate is star for Sci Fi

Sci Fi Channel reported that its summer finale of Stargate SG-1, which

aired Friday night (Aug. 23), earned a 2.0 Nielsen Media Research rating, a record

for a Sci Fi original series.

The series, which debuted on Sci Fi June 7, was originally on Showtime, but Sci Fi now has dibs on original episodes.

Since its debut, the show has averaged a 1.7 rating, a 42 percent improvement

over the previous time-period performance, according to the channel.

Stargate is produced by MGM Worldwide Television

Distribution.