Stargate spin-off in the stars

MGM Domestic Television has cleared action series Stargate SG-1 on the
Fox O&O stations for two more seasons and sources say the studio is
preparing the launch of a spin-off series for next fall.

MGM executives weren't commenting, but insiders say the spin-off is
Stargate: Atlantis.

MGM is said to be shopping the series for cable and syndication runs.

Stargate-SG-1 has been in syndication for four seasons and has aired on
Showtime for five seasons.

MGM executives are going to end the show's run after six seasons and its
final season will debut on cable's Sci Fi Channel next fall, rather than
Showtime.

The Fox owned and operated stations have signed on for season's five and
six.