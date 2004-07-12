Trending

Stargate Soars for Sci-Fi

By

The season debut of Stargate SG-1 scored big for Sci Fi Channel, racking up 3.2 million viewers and a 2.4 household rating.

The two-hour episode is the highest ever for any original series on the channel. Now in its eighth season, Stargate averaged around 2.4 million viewers and a 1.9 household rating last year.