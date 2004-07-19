Stargate Shines
Stargate Atlantis could be the breakout scripted series Sci Fi Channel has been looking for.
The new drama, a spin-off of Sci Fi's popular Stargate SG-1, sizzled in its two-hour debut July 16, pulling in 4.19 million viewers and ranking as the day's top cable program among adults 18-49 and 25-54. It marks the first time a Sci Fi series has attracted more than 4 million viewers.
A week before, Stargate SG-1's season premiere collected 3.22 million viewers, also a stellar number for Sci Fi, which generally attracts about 1 million viewers in prime.
