StarCD sevice helps inform listeners

StarCD, a new service that will allow radio listeners to get song information and even purchase albums over the Internet, telephone and wireless devices, is in a test at 523 radio stations in the top-33 markets.

StarCD's service is available now from the stations, and the Web site (www.starcd.com) offers the ability to purchase CDs, listen to samples and get more album information.

The company says that soon it will also offer a telephone service that will allow consumers to identify music they just heard on a local radio station by dialing the asterisk key and then 23 on their wireless phone or by entering a local telephone number on any phone and then entering the station's frequency.

Star CD's telephone service is currently available in Philadelphia by dialing (610) 222-SONG; in the San Francisco area, (408) 222-SONG; and in Seattle, (206) 222-SONG.