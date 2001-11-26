Star Wars gives Fox sweeps edge
The broadcast premiere of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace Sunday night on Fox helped the network take a slim lead in the adults 18-49 race for the November sweeps.
Thanks to strong ratings for the film, Fox is leading
NBC (5.1 rating/13 share vs. 5.0/13) by one-tenth of a rating point in adults
18-49 with three nights to go in the sweeps, according to fast-national data
from Nielsen Media Research.
Those figures could change when final national ratings are released later
this week.
The Phantom Menace (7-10 p.m. ET/PT)
averaged 17.6 million viewers and a 7.9/18 in adults 18-49 -- leading Fox to
Sunday wins in both categories.
Fox is currently running third in both total viewers (12.1 million) and households (7.5/11) for the sweeps.
In an effort to get stronger ratings down the stretch,
Fox executives have pulled sitcom Undeclared
on Tuesday and will fill the 8:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot with a repeat of That `70s Show.
It's unclear whether NBC will make any final
adjustments.
NBC does have a celebrity version of Fear Factor slated for Tuesday night.
CBS is all but assured of first place in both total
viewers (13.5 million) and households (8.8/15) for November.
NBC is averaging an 8.4/13 in households and 12.7 million viewers.
ABC is in fourth place in all three major ratings categories for the sweeps, including adults 18-49 (3.8/10).
- Richard Tedesco
