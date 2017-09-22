‘Star Trek: Discovery’ After-Show Debuts Sept. 24

The after-show for Star Trek: Discovery will debut on CBS All Access after the first two Star Trek episodes premiere Sunday, Sept. 24. Matt Mira will host After Trek, which CBS says will offer “in-depth discussions and recaps of the latest Star Trek: Discovery episode.



Guests on the first show will be Sonequa Martin-Green (First Officer Michael Burnham), James Frain (Ambassador Sarek) and Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Aaron Harberts.



Starting Sunday, Oct. 1, all After Trek episodes will be available to stream live at 9:30 p.m. ET following new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. All episodes will be available on demand for CBS All Access subscribers.



CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month.



Mira is a founding member of Nerdist and stars in Sidekick With Matt Mira on Nerdist’s streaming platform, Alpha. He also writes for The Goldbergs on ABC, and hosts the podcast “Star Trek: The Next Conversation.”



After Trek is produced by Embassy Row in association with Roddenberry Entertainment. Michael Davies, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers.