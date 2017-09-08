CBS Preps Celebrity ‘Big Brother’

CBS will air its first celebrity edition of Big Brother this winter. There will be multiple episodes per week and the series will include the franchise’s signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions.



Julie Chen will host. Casting will be announced later.



“Big Brother has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”



CBS All Access, CBS’ subscription video on demand and live-streaming service, will share all the action from inside the house with its 24/7 live feed. Pop TV, a joint venture between CBS Corp. and Lionsgate, will air live broadcast Big Brother After Dark, which CBS calls “an unfiltered late-night feed from inside the house.”

Big Brother has been a summer staple on CBS since 2000. It is produced by Grodner and Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.