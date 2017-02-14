‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Adds Three to Starfleet Crew

CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery has three new crew members, CBS Television Studios announced Monday.



The recruits include Terry Serpico (Sneaky Pete, Rescue Me) as Admiral Anderson, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Weeds) as Dr. Nambue and Sam Vartholomeos (The Following) as Ensign Connor.



The reboot of the iconic franchise is produced by CBS Television Studios with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment.



Star Trek: Discovery was originally slated to premiere in January 2017 but was pushed back to May.



CBS All Access, which launched in 2014, will debut original series The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife, on Feb. 19.