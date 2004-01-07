Star Search Gets Third Season

CBS is bringing back Star Search for a third run starting Saturday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m.

The live show, hosted by Arsenio Hall, will feature an all-new tournament. First-round winners will have the opportunity to challege members of that category’s "winner’s circle," which initially will include three of last season’s winning performers in each category-adult singer, junior singer and young dancers. The winner of that duel will stay in the winner’s circle to potentially be challenged by future competitors.

The three that remain in the circle at the end of eight episodes will compete for a $100,000 grand prize. The show is produced by 2929 Productions and executive produced by Andrew Golder.