Star power on the pitching staff

Major celebrities accounted for 11 of the top 20 most effective commercials

in 2002. That's if you include Geoffrey the talking giraffe, the Toys "R" Us Inc.

pitchman.

Excluding Geoffrey -- who was featured in three of the top four ads

-- celebrities who actually breathe and eat appeared in eight of the top 20 ads,

according to Intermedia Advertising Group Inc., which based its ranking on recall

surveys of TV viewers.

Behind Geoffrey's top-ranked Toys "R" Us ad were Mike Myers (as Austin

Powers) and Britney Spears in a Pepsi Twist ad.

Other celebrities whose ads made the list were Kirstie Alley (Pier 1 Imports), Barry

Bonds (KFC Corp.), Michael Jordan (Hanes) and Jason Alexander (also

KFC).