Star-less View Shines

ABC is reporting that for the week of July 3, talk show The View had its best-ever ranking in women 18-49, its key demo.

What it classily does not hammer on is that that is the first full week of a Star Jones Reynolds-less show, though it does point out it was a week filled with guest hosts.

Former co-host Star Jones Reynolds got an early exit from the show after revealing on air that her contract had not been renewed.

The View tied for fourth place in daytime for the week of July 3 with a 1.5 rating/10 share. That's an average audience of 980,000 women 18-49, up 8% from the week before and up a tenth of a rating point from its season average of a 1.4/10 (880,000) in the demo. It has been two and a half years since the show was ranked in the top five, says ABC.

The show featured revolving co-hosts including Brandy, Susan Lucci (All My Children), and Renee Elise Goldsberry (One Life to Live).

"All the recent attention has driven viewership," said ANC in a statement, "which continues with the guest co-hosts, which will continue for the rest of the summer."

The View goes on hiatus in August, with Rosie O'Donnell coming aboard September 5 to replace Meredith Vieira, who exited of her own accord to replace Katie Couric at Today, who is succeeding Bob Scheiffer at the CBS Evening News. And so it goes.