Star Jones Will No Longer Star on The View

The AP reports that Star Jones Reynolds will be leaving ABC’s talk show The View after nine years. She announced that she would be exiting the show after the first commercial break on Tuesday’s broadcast, saying that the show has “decided to move in a new direction.”



Jones Reynolds said she would be leaving the show in July.

Rumors about Jones Reynolds leaving the show have been swirling since the announcement that Rosie O’Donnell would be joining the cast in the fall, replacing Meredith Vieira, who left the show earlier this month in order to prepare for her new spot on NBC’s Today show (replacing Katie Couric).

According to AP, Jones Reynolds gave an interview to People magazine in which she states that she was told her contract would not be renewed even before O'Donnell was announced as Vieira's replacement and says, "I feel like I've been fired."



Agents are now pitching their clients as replacements for Jones Reynolds. Everybody Loves Raymond's Patricia Heaton was said to be a front-runner to replace Vieira before O'Donnell was named.