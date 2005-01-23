Star Jones Sees Red

Star Jones Reynolds acquitted herself so expertly at buttonholing celebrities outside awards shows in recent months that E! Entertainment Television has signed her up to host all of its Live from the Red Carpet productions in 2005.

After the cable network was deprived of its red-carpet hosts last summer when the TV Guide Channel plucked away Joan and Melissa Rivers for its own pre-ceremony coverage, Jones Reynolds was recruited to wield the E! microphone at the Emmys in September and at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

With the new contract extension, her red-carpet assignments will kick into overdrive next month at awards shows for the Screen Actors Guild (Feb. 5), the Grammys (Feb. 13) and the Oscars (Feb. 27).