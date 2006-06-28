Star Jones Gets Early View Boot

Although Star Jones Reynolds stated in her announcement Tuesday that she would be staying on ABC's The View through mid July before exiting the morning talk show (her contract was not renewed), she has been given early walking papers.

On Wednesday's broadcast, Jones Reynolds did not appear and her name was erased from the credits, and show creator/co-host Barbara Walters said, "It is becoming uncomfortable for us to pretend that everything is the same at this table. Therefore, regrettably, Star will no longer be on this program."

Walters went on to say that Jones Reynolds may appear in taped segments.

Rosie O'Donnell begins on the show in September, replacing Meredith Vieira. A replacement for Jones Reynolds has not been announced.