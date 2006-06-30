Star Hosts Big Apple House Hunt

Star Jones Reynolds, who is looking for a new TV home after last week's very public departure from ABC's The View, will be helping others look for a home in the Big Apple.

She is signed on to host a week of HGTV's House Hunters July 10-14 at 10 p.m. as it takes a week helping hunters find that elusive and high-priced real estate.

Reynolds told CNN's Larry King that she jumped the gun on announcing her departure, then got bumped early for it, after someone at ABC, she suggested, leaked the fact that her contract had not been renewed, starting a host of rumors including a countdown clock to her departure.