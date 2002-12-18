Star Dates stellar for E!

Star Dates, E! Entertainment Television's new reality dating show,

premiered Dec. 15 to ratings second only to E!'s disheveled starlet, Anna Nicole

Smith.

The debut of Star Dates, where fading celebrities succumb to going on blind

dates, notched a 1.2 rating, the second-highest series premiere in E! history;

The Anna Nicole Show grabbed a stunning 4.1 rating for its August opener.

Star Dates did get a boost from Anna Nicole, though. Its lead-in was

The Anna Nicole Holiday Special, which earned a 1.6 rating, according to

Nielsen Media Research.