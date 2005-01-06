Staples Denies Dissing Sinclair News

Office products chain Staples said Thursday that it has not adopted a standing policy against advertising on Sinclair Broadcasting newscasts.

The company announced Tuesday that it was no longer advertising in Sinclair newscasts as of Jan. 10, although it would continue to advertise in other dayparts on Sinclair.

Anti-consolidation activist group Media Matters for America had touted the move as a response to its online campaign against the broadcaster, and a Staples spokesman had confirmed that customer concern had partly prompted the decision.

But Thursday, Sinclair steered reporters to a the Staples web site and the following statement.

"To clarify that Staples does not have a policy against advertising on Sinclair Broadcasting news, Staples has the following statement:

Our media buying process with Sinclair Broadcasting stations has recently been misrepresented by an organization with no affiliation to Staples. Staples regularly drops and adds specific programs from our media buying schedule, as we evaluate and adjust how to best reach our customers. We do not let political agendas drive our media buying decisions.

Staples does not support any political party. We advertise with a variety of media outlets, but do not necessarily share the same views of these organizations or what they report. As we have done for a number of years, Staples will continue to advertise on Sinclair Broadcasting stations."

A Staples spokesman had no returned a call for comment.

