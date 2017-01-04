Stanley Hubbard Named RTDNF First Amendment Award Winner

Hubbard Broadcasting president and CEO Stanley Hubbard is the recipient of RTDNF’s 2017 First Amendment Leadership Award.

The organization cited a number of Hubbard’s accomplishments including building the the first UHF TV station in a VHF market; creating the first satellite news gathering organization, called Conus Communications; and establishing United States Satellite Broadcasting.

Hubbard is the only representative of local TV among RTDNF’s 2017 First Amendment honorees.

Others include Bloomberg’s Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, this year’s First Amendment Award winners; CBS News’ Bill Whitaker, who is receiving the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award; Steve Jones of ABC Radio, the organization’s First Amendment Service Award honoree; and NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who is receiving a lifetime achievement award.