Stanley, Giambrone Cast in Disney ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

Disney Channel has cast Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone to star in the upcoming live action Kim Possible movie, which will be part of the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise.

Stanley landed the role in her first-ever audition and has since guest-starred on Game Shakers. She’s play the high school girl who saves the world in her spare time.

Giambrone, who stars in The Goldbergs on ABC, will play Ron Stoppable, Kim Possible’s loyal sidekick

The comedy-adventure film goes into production this summer and is set to debut in 2019.

"Sadie delivers Kim's confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she's an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” said Judy Taylor, senior VP, casting and talent relations, Disney Channel. “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life."

Kim Possible launched as an animated series on Disney Channel in 2002.

The script for the film is being written by the creators of the animated series, Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Josh Cagan.