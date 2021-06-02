Standard Media Index Hires Rick Bruner as Insights Head

Standard Media Index said it hired Rick Bruner as head of its insights and analytics division.

Bruner most recently had been president of Central Control, a media analytics firm. He will remain chairman of Central Control.

“SMI is thrilled to welcome respected research pioneer Rick Bruner to the team. A leader in his field, he brings a wealth of knowledge, his impressive network, and extensive leadership experience running advanced research and analytics teams to the SMI family. Rick will play an instrumental role in the continued growth and development of SMI’s Insights & Analytics practice,” said Ben Tatta, president of Standard Media Index.

Before Central Control, Bruner held posts at DoubleClick, Google, MTV Networks and Viant Technology.

“Standard Media Index is living up to its name and becoming an essential currency for the ad industry. As a measurement specialist, I can see how the comprehensiveness, precision and accuracy of this data is going to change the world of advertising, for the better. I couldn’t be prouder to play my part,” said Bruner.