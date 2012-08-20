Standard General Moves to Grab Majority Share of Young Broadcasting

Standard General, a New York based hedge fund and major

shareholder in Young Broadcasting, has filed with the FCC to become majority

owner of Young.

The FCC filing shows a voluntary transfer of control of WTEN

Albany, KRON San Francisco and WBAY Green Bay, among the other Young stations,

from the shareholders of "New Young Broadcasting Holding Co." to

Standard General Fund L.P. Standard General would hold just over 50% of the

company.

Young emerged from bankruptcy in 2010, shedding $800 million

in debt and sporting the official title of "New Young Broadcasting."

Standard General's filing was previously reported in TV NewsCheck.

Young declined comment, and Standard General did not return a call for comment.