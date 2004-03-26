Stand-Up Channel in Works

A pair of Chicago brothers is starting a new channel, Stand-Up Comedy Television, that will feature stand-up, comedy shows and movies.

Joseph and Ari Fox raked in millions when they sold their online brokerage firm, Web Street Inc., to E*Trade Financial Corp, and now have their sights set on cable.

Plans call for the channel to have studios in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix that will produce the bulk of the programming. While Comedy Central aims at adults 18-49, the new channel is targeting baby boomers.

No carriage deals yet, but the network is eyeing a January 2005 launch.